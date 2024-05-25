Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

Terex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 74.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Terex has a payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Terex to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

NYSE:TEX opened at $60.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Terex has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $65.89. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $3,549,776.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,698.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $3,549,776.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,698.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,279,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,468 shares of company stock worth $9,280,882. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

