The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Interpublic Group of Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Interpublic Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 43.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $31.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Interpublic Group of Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.