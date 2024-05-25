The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.
Interpublic Group of Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Interpublic Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 43.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.
Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance
Shares of IPG opened at $31.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Interpublic Group of Companies
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.
