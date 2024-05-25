The Marcus Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Marcus has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Marcus has a dividend payout ratio of 59.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marcus to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

Marcus Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $10.90 on Friday. Marcus has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.44 million, a PE ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). Marcus had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $138.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marcus will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

