THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THO. Inceptionr LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,527,000 after purchasing an additional 81,840 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

THO stock opened at $95.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.80. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $129.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.71 and its 200-day moving average is $109.28.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

