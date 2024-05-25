Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Timbercreek Financial Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of TSE:TF opened at C$7.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a current ratio of 110.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$586.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.24. Timbercreek Financial has a 1-year low of C$5.74 and a 1-year high of C$7.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.15.
Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$29.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.49 million. Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 72.79% and a return on equity of 8.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7258727 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Timbercreek Financial
Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
