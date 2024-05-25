Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,344 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Traeger were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Traeger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Traeger by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 98,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Traeger news, CEO Jeremy Andrus acquired 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,428,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,120,684.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on COOK. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.38.

Traeger Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $2.26 on Friday. Traeger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $163.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.10 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Traeger Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

