Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.80 and last traded at $63.96. 5,681,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 20,263,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.