UBS Group AG Sells 752,829 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,751,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 752,829 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.27% of United Microelectronics worth $57,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 26.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 19.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 47.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 148,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,886 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

UMC stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $8.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.20.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

