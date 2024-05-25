UBS Group Raises Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $154.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TOL. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.07.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $122.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.94. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $66.17 and a twelve month high of $135.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,158,255,000 after purchasing an additional 216,849 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,449 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,484,000 after purchasing an additional 139,004 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,853,000 after purchasing an additional 225,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,784,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

