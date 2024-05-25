Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) Announces Dividend Increase – $5.85 Per Share

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 5.847 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Uni-President China’s previous dividend of $4.82.

Uni-President China Price Performance

Shares of Uni-President China stock opened at $89.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.71. Uni-President China has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $95.00.

Get Uni-President China alerts:

Uni-President China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-President China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-President China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.