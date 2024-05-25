Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) Announces Dividend Increase – $5.85 Per Share

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 5.847 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Uni-President China’s previous dividend of $4.82.
Uni-President China Price Performance
Shares of Uni-President China stock opened at $89.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.71. Uni-President China has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $95.00.
Uni-President China Company Profile
