United Maritime Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:USEA)

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.

United Maritime Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of United Maritime stock opened at 2.83 on Friday. United Maritime has a 12 month low of 2.01 and a 12 month high of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is 2.57.

Get United Maritime alerts:

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter. United Maritime had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of 11.55 million for the quarter.

United Maritime Company Profile

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.