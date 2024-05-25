United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.78

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.7807 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, August 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.39.
United Utilities Group Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of UUGRY stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. United Utilities Group has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $29.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84.
United Utilities Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United Utilities Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.