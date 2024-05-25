Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $15.10. 86,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 613,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Several analysts have commented on UTI shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $825.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $131,395.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Washington University acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth $35,886,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at $949,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 437,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

