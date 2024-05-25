Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Dave Girouard Sells 2,997 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Girouard sold 2,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $76,783.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,046.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Upstart Price Performance

Upstart stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $72.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPST. Bank of America initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Upstart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 1,486.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 111,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

