Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) to Issue GBX 2.15 Dividend

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

LON UEM opened at GBX 230 ($2.92) on Friday. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 203.26 ($2.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 241 ($3.06). The company has a market cap of £436.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 920.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 225.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 224.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Insider Transactions at Utilico Emerging Markets Trust

In other news, insider John Rennocks purchased 3,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £7,163.49 ($9,104.59). In other news, insider Eric St Clair Stobart acquired 3,250 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £7,182.50 ($9,128.75). Also, insider John Rennocks purchased 3,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £7,163.49 ($9,104.59). Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

