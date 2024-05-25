Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.
Valhi has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Valhi has a dividend payout ratio of 9.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Valhi Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:VHI opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $537.79 million, a PE ratio of 950.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76. Valhi has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valhi in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Valhi Company Profile
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
