Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

NASDAQ COKE opened at $992.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $869.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $845.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $614.22 and a twelve month high of $1,030.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.