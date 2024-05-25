Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEX. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 74.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 896.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $253,860.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,848.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.07, for a total value of $381,345.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,862.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $253,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,848.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,019 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $187.71 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.95 and a 52-week high of $244.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.15. WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

