Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 1,693 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $5,038,724.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,032,784.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $5,038,724.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,032,784.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,252 shares in the company, valued at $882,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,848 shares of company stock worth $7,877,745. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST stock opened at $158.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $187.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.51.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.19%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

