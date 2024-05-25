Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Up 3%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $105.64 and last traded at $103.11. 3,774,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 7,944,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRT. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

In other Vertiv news, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,676,065.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,731,034.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,676,065.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,426,331 shares of company stock valued at $312,577,246 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

