Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $274.70 and last traded at $275.09. 1,375,641 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,294,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Get Visa alerts:

View Our Latest Report on V

Visa Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.71. The company has a market capitalization of $502.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.