WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) were up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $8.89. Approximately 71,528 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 92,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WKME shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on WalkMe from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 43.53% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.23 million. Analysts forecast that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKME. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WalkMe by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after buying an additional 108,798 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 4th quarter worth about $6,083,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of WalkMe by 22.6% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 339,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 62,676 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 231.4% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 211,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WalkMe by 74.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 109,187 shares during the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

