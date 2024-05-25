Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading 0.2% Higher

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.52 and last traded at $65.36. Approximately 2,942,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 18,632,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.01.

Get Walmart alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $526.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average of $56.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,582,913,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,221,033 shares of company stock valued at $518,194,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after purchasing an additional 274,229,968 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Walmart by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 36,625,314 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $3,674,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 183.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 212.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $844,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544,958 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.