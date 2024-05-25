Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Down to $1.46

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.46, but opened at $1.43. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 106,784 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Waterdrop from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Waterdrop Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.99 million, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of -0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Waterdrop had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $92.87 million for the quarter.

Waterdrop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

