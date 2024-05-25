Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PPBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PPBI

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $239.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 1,015.46%.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $110,118.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,399.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Barbara Polsky purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $28,704.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,007.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $110,118.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,399.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.