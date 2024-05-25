Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1485 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of WDI stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Asset Diversified Income Fund news, Director Nisha Kumar purchased 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $90,013.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,463.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

