Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 14.4% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $9.34 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
