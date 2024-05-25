Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GDO opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $13.04.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
