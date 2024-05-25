Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:EHI opened at $6.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

