Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE HIX opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $5.07.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

