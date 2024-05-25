Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HIO)

Posted by on May 25th, 2024

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HIO opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $4.03.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.