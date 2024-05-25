Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HIO)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HIO opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $4.03.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

