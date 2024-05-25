Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $3.77 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

