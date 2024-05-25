Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

HYI stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $12.24.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

