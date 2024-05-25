Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 84.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WIA opened at $8.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $8.52.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
