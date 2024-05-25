Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IGI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Price Performance
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $17.79.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.