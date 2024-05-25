Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE PAI opened at $11.96 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

