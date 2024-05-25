Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

DMO stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

