Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MHF)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MHF stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.