Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE WEA opened at $10.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $11.29.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

