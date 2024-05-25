Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0446 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Whitecap Resources stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

