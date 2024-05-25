Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0446 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Whitecap Resources Price Performance
Whitecap Resources stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04.
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
