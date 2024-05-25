WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.
WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ USSH opened at $49.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.92. WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $50.11.
WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Company Profile
