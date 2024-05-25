WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN) Plans $0.19 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of USIN opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.08. WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $50.01.

About WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund

The WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasurys maturing between 7-10 years. USIN was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

