WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ WTBN opened at $24.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52. WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $25.27.
WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Company Profile
