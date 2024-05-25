WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTBN opened at $24.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52. WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $25.27.

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (WTBN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds, aiming to outperform index-based core fixed income ETFs. The underlying index is constructed utilizing fundamental, rules-based research to select and weight components among broad fixed income exposure globally.

