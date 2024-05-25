WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZDGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

