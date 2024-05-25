WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $22.30.
About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- About the Markup Calculator
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.