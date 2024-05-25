WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Declares $0.07 Dividend

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of AGZD stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile
