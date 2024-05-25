WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Declares $0.07 Dividend

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZDGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AGZD stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

