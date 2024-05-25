WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Plans Dividend of $0.08

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

NASDAQ DGRS opened at $48.47 on Friday. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

