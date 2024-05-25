WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.18.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.15. WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $49.64.

About WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

