WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.18.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.15. WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $49.64.
About WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund
