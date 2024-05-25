Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $26.14. 588,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,658,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WOLF. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WOLF

Wolfspeed Stock Up 5.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.49 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Wolfspeed by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Wolfspeed by 56.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wolfspeed by 64.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.