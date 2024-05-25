Wynn Macau, Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:WYNMY)

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0817 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Wynn Macau Stock Down 3.4 %

OTCMKTS WYNMY opened at $9.55 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

