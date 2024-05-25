Wynn Macau, Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:WYNMY)

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0817 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.
Wynn Macau Stock Down 3.4 %
OTCMKTS WYNMY opened at $9.55 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63.
About Wynn Macau
