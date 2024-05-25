Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Xerox has a payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xerox to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of XRX opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29. Xerox has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xerox will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on XRX. StockNews.com downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

